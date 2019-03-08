Newham Youngbloods starlet Goryanova is hoping to head off to tournament in Florida

Ines Goryanova in action during the training camp (Pic: Giacomo Maestri) © Giacomo Maestri

Newham Youngbloods youngster Ines Goryanova is hoping to be selected to represent Europe in the second annual Jr. NBA Global Championships in Florida.

Goryanova took part in a week-long training camp to determine, which 10 boys and 10 girls will be selected by a committee of coaches and NBA staff to play for the region, when they go to Orlando in August.

The winning boys and girl's teams from each of the eight US regional tournaments and the boys and girls teams representing the eight international regions (Africa, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, Europe & Middle East, India, Latin America and Mexico) will receive all-expenses-paid trips to compete in the culminating event in Orlando.

"I'm not 100% sure, because everyone is good here, so you have to work really hard to be selected," Goryanova said.

"It would mean a lot to go to Orlando, I've worked really hard and I really want to do well."

The camp featured 60 participants ages 13 and 14 years old from 24 of the European and Middle Eastern countries where Jr. NBA programs currently operate and was ran by a number of experienced coaches.

"The whole experience has been very enjoyable.

"It's also been tough, but mostly enjoyable. I've worked hard and the coaches have helped me get through it.

"It's really cool to have people from all over Europe here. It's very competitive, but you can learn a lot from them and they can learn from you in return."

The Youngbloods star player insists she knew the camp would be intense after taking part last year as well.

"Not really. I know that last year it was really high, so I expected it to be high."

She also revealed how she got into the sport through her mum and how she is influenced by Los Angeles Sparks player Candace Parker.

"My mum used to play for the national team in Bulgaria and I started playing myself when I was three.

"I follow the WNBA. I like Candace Parker a lot because she always helps her teammates out; she's a great team player, selfless.

"I want to have my own style though."

She added: "I enjoy the Youngbloods because we are a team. We're all such good friends, which makes our relationship on the court and off the court stronger."