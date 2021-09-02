Newham finish season in third with win over Hawks to stop them winning title

Published: 2:24 PM September 2, 2021

The last day of league fixtures promised to be an exciting one as all top four teams squared off against each and at least three of them in contention for the title.



Hawks were hosted by Newham CC at Flanders playing field with Hawks being top of the table a win in last game would have guaranteed the Premier Two league title.

Newham CC 3rd XI face the camera after final day match win against Hawks - Credit: Newham CC



With title on the line Hawks CC won the toss and elected to bowl first on an overcast day.

Anuj Sharma and Raja Saad Javed opened the innings for Newham CC and provided another good opening stand of 32 before a peach of delivery from Saqib Minhas dismissed Anuj Sharma.

Raja Saad Javed 26(30) accounted for Saqib's second wicket. With two wickets in quick succession Makhdum Haider 36(61) and Mayank Singh 17(44) helped steady the Newham innings.

Introduction of Sylvester Allen into the attack jolted the Newham CC innings as he ripped through the middle order returning figures on 6-1-19-5 leaving Newham at 113 for 8.

Kaushik Addala 25(26) and Sajid Hussain 18(14) added some valuable runs finishing Newham's innings at 161-9.



In reply Kaushik Adala had an early snare thanks to Anuj Sharma's great catch behind the stumps.

Shakib Shovon32(42)and Peter Fletcher 7(50) ensured the new ball didn't cause anymore damage.

Hawks were well poised at 64 for 1 before Sajid Hussain 8-2-26-4 and Talha Khan 8-2-23-4 spoiled Hawks title hopes with devastating spell of bowling.



Hawks were eventually bowled out for 96 leaving both Hawks CC and Newham CC tied at 200 points for second and third in the league table as Redbridge were crowned champions.



Newham CC bid farewell to the Essex league season 2021 with a nice get together at the Flanders fields.

The team members had a barbeque party with a bit of music. Members had a great evening to end the season on a winning note which gives lots of hope for the next season.