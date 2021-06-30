Newham thirds seal comfortable win over Aztecs

Published: 9:58 AM June 30, 2021

Newham third XI sealed a comfortable 138 run victory over Aztecs Ilford at Flanders playing field.





On a overcast day Aztecs 4th XI won the toss and decided to field where Anuj and Saad opened with a steady start with flurry of boundaries and good looking shots maintaining a good run rate.





Both openers reached their 50's and helped lay a solid foundation of 110. Anuj 51(62) fell at stroke of drinks break.





Saad was joined but Imran who soon fell adding a quick 16 runs.





Dhanesh continued his good form of the season and batted positively. Aztecs hoped of revival when Saad was bowled for 86(87) but Ahsan and Dhanesh ensured there was no respite.





Dhanesh 70(33) and Ahsan 39(22) were harsh on bowling and added runs a brisk rate ensuring a high score.





Newham eventually were bowled out for 301. With runs on the board the disciplined bowling helped restrict Aztecs to only 163 winning by 138 runs.

All bowers contributed with crucial wickets Dhanesh 3 and Azeez two being pick of the bowlers.





Newham CC now face Barking 3rd XI next in a vital game for both teams.



