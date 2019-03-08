Newham Swords reflect on finest-ever season as members aid top medal haul

Teagan Williams-Stewart with her Senior National Title flanked by her coaches Pierre Harper and Linda Strachan (pic: Newham Swords) Archant

Newham Swords are reflecting on their best-ever season after a host of their stars collected medals both at home and abroad.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Georgia Silk celebrates winning the Bristol Under-17 British Ranking Tournament (pic: Newham Swords) Georgia Silk celebrates winning the Bristol Under-17 British Ranking Tournament (pic: Newham Swords)

Teagan Williams-Stewart, number one in Britain at under-17, not only took a silver medal at the Under-17 Rome World Cup earlier in the season, but also took gold in all but one under-17 and under-20 British ranking tournament this campaign.

The talented teenager also gained the top British result in both the under-17 and under-20 events at both the Cadet & Junior European Championships and World Championships, before taking gold at the Invicta Senior Open and London Senior Open.

Williams-Stewart ended her season in fine style by becoming the British under-18 champion and senior women's foil national champion.

"We are extremely proud of what Teagan has accomplished this season, particularly her National Senior title gained at just 16 years of age," said Club Manager, Linda Strachan, herself a former seven-time national champion.

Teagan Williams-Stewart, Alice Campbell, Georgia Silk collected a clean sweep of medals at the FCL Under-20 British Ranking Tournament (pic: Newham Swords) Teagan Williams-Stewart, Alice Campbell, Georgia Silk collected a clean sweep of medals at the FCL Under-20 British Ranking Tournament (pic: Newham Swords)

Fellow under-17 GB international Georgia Silk started her season with an individual bronze and team silver for England at the Junior Home International, before going on to gain the top result for GB at the Manchester Under-17 International Tournament.

This success was followed by gold at the FCL Under-17 British Ranking Competition; bronze at both the British Under-18 Championships and Invicta Senior Open; and GB selection for the Cadet European Championships.

You may also want to watch:

Silk ended her season by taking the Kent Senior Individual Title for the fourth year in succession at just 16 years of age.

Rising star Khalam Contractor and Teagan Williams-Stewart (pic: Newham Swords) Rising star Khalam Contractor and Teagan Williams-Stewart (pic: Newham Swords)

Alice Campbell, the 2018 UK School Games double gold medallist and British under-20 international, had her best ever season.

Campbell began with a bronze medal at the British Under-20 Championships, followed by silver at the London Under-20 British Ranking Competition; bronze at both the Junior Commonwealth Games and the Invicta Senior Open; and gold at the FCL Under-20 British Ranking Tournament.

"The results achieved by Alice, Georgia and Tegan have meant that Newham Swords have won all of the major domestic under-17 and under-20 tournaments this season, and now have the most successful junior women's foil squad in the country", added Strachan.

Swords' next generation of talented youngsters also achieved some fantastic results and personal bests this season.

Newham Swords' younger fencers who have taken 70 medals between them (pic: Newham Swords) Newham Swords' younger fencers who have taken 70 medals between them (pic: Newham Swords)

Rising star Khalam Contractor, 11, took gold at the Newham Leon Paul National Junior Tournament in both the under-11 and under-13 boys' competitions at the beginning of the season.

Contractor also took gold at under-12 level in all three Newham Junior Series Events, which took him to the top of the series rankings, before becoming 2019 British U12 Champion. This result now takes Contractor to the number two spot in the England U14 Boys Rankings, a remarkable achievement for an 11-year old.

Other fantastic results this season have come from Swords' under-10, under-12 and under-14 fencers who have already won a total of 70 medals between them in just over seven months.

"This is by far our best ever season, not just because of the number of trophies and medals which our fencers have already won, but also because we have now had success at every single age group, ranging from under-10 to senior level", said head coach Pierre Harper.