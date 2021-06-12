Newham Swords set medals record at Junior Foil event

Published: 9:00 AM June 12, 2021

Newham Swords medalists from the Newham Junior Foil tournament with Linda Strachan and Pierre Harper - Credit: Swords

Newham Swords set a new record at the Newham Junior Foil tournament at UEL SportsDock recent with 13 medals in seven of the eight categories.

British Fencing’s Performance Club of the Year for 2020 and 2021 was also the first fencing club in the country to successfully stage a fencing competition since the first national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic in March last year.

In the U10 boys' category, Dominik Juras told gold after remaining undefeated throughout the competition whilst team-mates, Salahudeen Ahmed and Adam Khan, took bronze and sixth place respectively.

Dominik Juras (left) on his way to U10 gold at the Newham Junior Foil tournament - Credit: Swords

Gabrielle Wallis-Hughes won U12 gold at the Newham Junior Foil tournament - Credit: Swords

Anita Abremenkova and Gabrielle Wallis-Hughes each took gold in the U10 and U12 girls' events.

Anita Abramenkova (left) on her way to U10 gold at the Newham Junior Foil tournament - Credit: Swords

And in U12 boys' category, Newham Swords claimed a clean sweep when Jagroop Shergill, Mohammed Belbouab and Maksim Vassiljev took gold, silver and bronze.

Jagroop Shergill (right) on his way to U12 gold at the Newham Junior Foil tournament - Credit: Swords

Mohammed Belbouab (left) won U12 silver at the Newham Junior Foil tournament - Credit: Swords

In the U14 age groups, Newham Swords took a total of four medals when England U15 internationals, Isabella Manlangit and Khalam Contractor each took gold, while David Bishay, Harry Kontakos and Khari Peterkin took silver, bronze and eighth place respectively in the U14 boys' competition.

Isabella Manlangit (right) won U14 gold at the Newham Junior Foil tournament - Credit: Swords

In the U16 boys' category, England U15 internationals Mikhel Archer and Daniel Juras took gold and bronze respectively, while William Lauga finished in sixth place.

Mikhel Archer (right) on his way to U16 gold at the Newham Junior Foil tournament - Credit: Swords

“I am very proud of the fact that this group of young fencers managed to win seven of the eight categories and finish the competition as top club," said Swords head coach and Olympian Pierre Harper.

“This amazing achievement is down to the hard work put in by this talented group of fencers and the fantastic team spirit amongst them," added club manager and fellow Olympian Linda Strachan.

Newham Swords' 'Super Saturday' was rounded off when 18-year old Teagan Williams-Stewart, the reigning National Senior Women’s Foil champion and GB U20 number one, qualified to fence for GB at the Senior European Championships in Bulgaria in October.

Newham Swords' Teagan Williams-Stewart has qualified for the European Championships in Bulgaria - Credit: Swords

Newham Swords' Teagan Williams-Stewart (right) in action - Credit: Swords

"This is an amazing achievement for someone so young and well deserved, given her tremendous achievements over the last 18 months," added Strachan.



