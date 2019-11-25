Search

Advanced search

Newham Swords fencers win medals at junior competition

PUBLISHED: 14:00 25 November 2019

From left to right on front row - Gabrielle Wallice-Hughes, Dominik Juras, Anita Abramenkova and Isabella Manlangit of Newham Swords. Picture: Newham Swords

From left to right on front row - Gabrielle Wallice-Hughes, Dominik Juras, Anita Abramenkova and Isabella Manlangit of Newham Swords. Picture: Newham Swords

Archant

Newham Swords' young fencers won several medals at the National Leon Paul Junior Series Tournament at Sportsdock last weekend.

In the U9 girls, Gabrielle Wallice-Hughes achieved the best result of her fencing career to date when by taking gold while team-mate Anita Abramenkova took bronze.

Dominik Juras took silver in the U9 boys category after narrowly losing 10-9 in the final but confirmed his position as the number one U9 boy in the LPJS national rankings.

In the U11 girls, Isabella Manlangit added another gold to her collection while U13 boys Daniel Juras, Mikhel Archer and George Hills made it a clean sweep by taking gold, silver and bronze.

U15 girl Zainab Eslami took home a silver in what was her first ever fencing medal.

On the same weekend at the Bristol British Ranking Tournament, a qualifier for the Team GB for the Cadet European and World Championships, England International Sophie Tsang, 13, achieved a personal best by finishing fifth while GB U17 International Ellie Knox came 11th.

Most Read

Contract for controversial £1bn Silvertown Tunnel is signed

Artist's impression of one of the Silvertown tunnel portals. Picture: TfL

East Ham parents remortgage house to pay for daughter’s pilot training course

Ayswariya Balachandran, 17, will train to become a pilot after her parents remortgaged their house to pay for her course. Picture: Tom Barnes

Newham Council seeks views on developing Royal Docks

Neighbours are being asked for their views on designs for the Royal Docks. Picture: Google

MasterChef host John Torode serves Christmas dinner for Newham University Hospital staff

Celebrity chef John Torode serving up a Christmas feast to NHS workers at Newham University Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Police raid Little Ilford address in drugs operation

Some of the drugs seized in the operation. Picture: MPS.

Most Read

Contract for controversial £1bn Silvertown Tunnel is signed

Artist's impression of one of the Silvertown tunnel portals. Picture: TfL

East Ham parents remortgage house to pay for daughter’s pilot training course

Ayswariya Balachandran, 17, will train to become a pilot after her parents remortgaged their house to pay for her course. Picture: Tom Barnes

Newham Council seeks views on developing Royal Docks

Neighbours are being asked for their views on designs for the Royal Docks. Picture: Google

MasterChef host John Torode serves Christmas dinner for Newham University Hospital staff

Celebrity chef John Torode serving up a Christmas feast to NHS workers at Newham University Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Police raid Little Ilford address in drugs operation

Some of the drugs seized in the operation. Picture: MPS.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Vanessa Wallace takes home shot put bronze at World Para Athletics Championships

Vanessa Wallace of Great Britain competes during the Women's shot put F34 final. Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

O’s head coach Embleton felt they let Forest Green Rovers get into their heads

Jordan Maguire-Drew scores Orient's second goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

Essex Senior League: Redbridge and Ilford win, while Clapton and Hamlets suffer defeats

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Dubois wins BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year

Daniel Dubois and Caroline Dubois (pic Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

BBL Cup: London Lions 98 Surrey Scorchers 87

London Lions in action against Surrey Scorchers (pic Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists