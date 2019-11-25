Newham Swords fencers win medals at junior competition

From left to right on front row - Gabrielle Wallice-Hughes, Dominik Juras, Anita Abramenkova and Isabella Manlangit of Newham Swords. Picture: Newham Swords Archant

Newham Swords' young fencers won several medals at the National Leon Paul Junior Series Tournament at Sportsdock last weekend.

In the U9 girls, Gabrielle Wallice-Hughes achieved the best result of her fencing career to date when by taking gold while team-mate Anita Abramenkova took bronze.

Dominik Juras took silver in the U9 boys category after narrowly losing 10-9 in the final but confirmed his position as the number one U9 boy in the LPJS national rankings.

In the U11 girls, Isabella Manlangit added another gold to her collection while U13 boys Daniel Juras, Mikhel Archer and George Hills made it a clean sweep by taking gold, silver and bronze.

U15 girl Zainab Eslami took home a silver in what was her first ever fencing medal.

On the same weekend at the Bristol British Ranking Tournament, a qualifier for the Team GB for the Cadet European and World Championships, England International Sophie Tsang, 13, achieved a personal best by finishing fifth while GB U17 International Ellie Knox came 11th.