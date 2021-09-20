Published: 7:30 AM September 20, 2021

Newham struck gold at the London Youth Games 2021 East Regional Hub Weekend.

Multiple sports took place across three different venues, with teams from Newham competing against other boroughs from east London in street cricket, hockey and netball at Redbridge Sports Centre, football at Mabley Green Park and beach volleyball at the Feel Good Centre in Leyton.

Newham strike gold at London Youth Games - Credit: John Moloney/ London Youth Games

Newham saw off tough competition to claim gold in the boys' football tournament.

Newham’s team finished top of their group to progress to the semi-finals, where they beat reigning London Youth Games champions Havering 4-2 to set up a final showdown with Islington.

Newham’s firepower proved too much as they celebrated a 3-0 win over Islington in the final.

It was super Sunday as Newham claimed gold in boys' beach volleyball and boys' and girls' street cricket competitions.

Newham’s girls' team, who were playing together for the first time, overcame the odds to beat favourites Havering in the semi-finals before going on to clinch gold against Islington in the final.

Elaina, 13, who helped Newham’s street cricket team to victory, said: “The team performed really well today and it feels great to finish with a gold medal. It was really fun being here at the London Youth Games.

"I like how you get to compete against other teams in a nice environment.”

Lisa Brivati, sports and activity officer for activeNewham, said: “That was a fantastic achievement from the girls.

“They’ve come from a variety of different backgrounds, from different schools, projects, clubs, and today was the first time they’ve actually played together.

"The expectation was just for them to come here to compete and have fun. It’s great that they’ve had this positive experience and that will hopefully make them want to continue playing.”

Newhma's boys' street cricket team added another gold to Newham’s impressive medal haul as well.

They were able to overcome an unbeaten Islington team in the semi-finals before securing their gold medal success with a fantastic performance against Havering in the final.

Team captain Husnian, 12, said: “The team did really well. In the first game we kind of struggled but then we got better and better and our confidence got higher and higher.

"It feels good to win a gold medal."

The London Youth Games has been using the power of competitive sport to create life-changing opportunities for young Londoners for over 40 years.

It has provided a pathway for some of the greatest athletes to come from the city.

Dina Asher-Smith, Raheem Sterling, Alex Scott, David Weir and Mo Farah all had the opportunity to represent their boroughs in the competition growing up.

Visit www.londonyouthgames.org to find out more.