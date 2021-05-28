Newham reach quarter-finals with victory over North Kent

Published: 10:00 AM May 28, 2021

Newham district under-15s reached the last eight of the National Cup with a resilient 2-1 win over North Kent.

The first half saw Newham have two goals cancelled due to offside decisions and they survived a scare as stupendous defending from Langdon Academy student and Levels FC player Abdulhalim Matthews prevented North Kent from taking the lead.

Nonetheless this only seemed to spur Newham on and 10 minutes into the second half West Ham United Academy starlet Jerimiah Umolu scored from 25 yards out from an acute angle.

Umolu struck again five minutes later after fabulous combination play with St Bonaventure's student and Colchester Academy player Samson Uwandu.

Newham continued to dominate and should have scored more but credit to North Kent who continued to fight and scored in the last minute which proved to be nothing a consolation goal.

Coach Terry Bobie said: "I'd like to give special mention to St Bonaventure's student Nathan Mwanja who was indispensable in the midfield. His work rate was outstanding and he literally won every tackle and header, he did the dirty work well and is a massive credit to his borough.

"The boys have done ever so well! They are still the current champions of London & Essex, and we will need that fighting spirit in the next round against South London.

"I'd like to say a big thank you to St Bons, Kingsford, Forest Gate, Bobby Moore Academy and Royal Docks for continuously providing the borough with fantastic students.

"We hope to do well in the next round the boys will be looking forward to it."

Newham: Jerimaih Umolu, Damilola Taiwo-Pratt, Abdulhalim Matthews, Nathan Mwanja, Christian, Oluwajuwon Akanbi, Obaid, Hazeez Olowu, Diego Makesa, Malachi Alexander Quarcoo, Samson Uwandu (captain), Luke Grant, Jerome Thomas, Daniel Bartel, Brandon Donte Trenaye Clarke, Luca Gondim, Obaid R Nasim.