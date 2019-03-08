Newham pair Carver and Martin claim wins on Dagenham show

Newham Boxing Club duo Ashley Carver and Billy Martin both impressed on a Dagenham BC show at The Roundhouse on Sunday.

Carver and Martin both featured on a busy show that contained an impressive 22 fights in total.

Carver’s bout saw him take on Guildford City rival Andre Whitby in hotly-contested fight.

In the end, Carver did enough to get the nod against Whitby and be named winner by split decision.

Fellow Newham hope Martin, meanwhile, came up against Shem Craig of Smallholdings at The Roundhouse.

In another exciting bout, Martin caught the eye with some good blows to take the victory by split decision.

“I was pleased with how both Ashley and Billy boxed on Sunday and they both did themselves proud,” said Newham’s Joe Chapman.

Newham are holding their own dinner show at the Circus Tavern in Purfleet on May 18 and there are sure to be some good fights in store.