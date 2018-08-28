Newham Leisure Centre collects award

Newham Leisure Centre has been crowned MyLocalPitch’s Outstanding Sports Facility Of The Year (pic: MyLocalPitch) Archant

Newham Leisure Centre has been named MyLocalPitch’s Outstanding Sports Facility Of The Year for 2018.

The facility is managed by NewhamActive which works tirelessly to support locals to enjoy an active lifestyle around the community, whether providing an ideal place to enjoy sports, host events or enrol on a personalised fitness regime.

Earlier this summer, the centre threw its weight behind its fitness mission by opening up access for 24 hours a day, for locals to use the badminton courts and gym at any time.

Newham’s fitness enthusiasts also benefit from indoor and outdoor running tracks, a swimming pool, cross-fit studio and a women-only gym.

This yearly award is an extension of the monthly accolade, acknowledging the highest quality and standout grassroots sports venues.

MyLocalPitch’s grassroots users voted online for their favourite venue and the award, in its third year, is judged on pitch quality, venue amenities and customer experience.

Newham Leisure Centre Business Development Manager Richard Lukombo said: “I am honoured to receive this award on behalf of my team, they have been excellent providing a top quality service and prepping the facilities for our users around the clock.”

*MyLocalPitch is a platform for sports players who want to find and book sports venues in London.

Users have the choice of over 1,000 venues for 17 featured sports and can book through the site or app – iOS and Android.

The service is available in London, Manchester and Brighton with plans to expand the service further in the UK through 2019.