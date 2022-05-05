Newham Heritage Month to host Who Wants To Be An Olympian? show

A special 'Who Wants To Be An Olympian?' show is being performed during Newham Heritage Month - Credit: Pakiki Theatre

A fun interactive game show celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the London 2012 Olympics will be performed during Newham Heritage Month in June.

Pakiki Theatre will be performing 'Who Wants To Be An Olympian?' on selected dates at several Newham Libraries, to celebrate the borough's Olympic and Paralympic heroes.

The show will be free to attend and is designed for families.

Great Britain's Amy Marren during the SM9 women's 200m individual medley final at the Rio Paralympic Games - Credit: PA WIRE

The theme of Newham Heritage Month 2022 is 'What London 2012 Means To Us' and Pakiki Theatre have been meeting local sports stars, including Amy Marren, Linda Strachan, Mik Basi and brother Jumbo in the course of their research for the show.

Jumbo and Mik Basi with Raewyn Lippert - Credit: Pakiki Theatre

Co-directors Vickie Holden and Raewyn Lippert have been privileged to hear first-hand memories from these Newham legends and have also spoken to Sport Editor Lee Power about his experience of reporting on the London 2012 Games.

Linda Strachan represented Team GB at the Olympics in fencing - Credit: Pakiki Theatre

The audience will learn about famous local Olympic and Paralympic heroes, the legacy of the Games, as well as the history and heritage associated with London 2012.

Amy Marren poses with her Paralympic bronze medal with dad Andrew (left) and coach Gary Rogers (right) in Rio - Credit: Archant

They will also find out about sporting opportunities available in the borough and experience the excitement of the London 2012 Games in a fun and interactive way.

Newham Heritage Month is organised by Newham Council and generously supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Royal Docks Team.

Pakiki Theatre were involved in Newham Heritage Month 2021, performing the 'Knowing Newham' Hero Hunt and are thrilled to be involved again this year.

Shows are aimed at six to 12-year-olds and accompanying adults, with free performances set to take place at fully accessible venues including East Ham Library (June 11, 10am), Plaistow Library (June 18, 10am), Canning Town Library (June 18, 2.30pm) and Stratford Library (June 19, 2.30pm).

Places can be booked by visiting the Newham Heritage Fund website at newhamheritagemonth.org/contributors/pakiki-theatre or scanning a QR code.

Newham residents can scan this QR code to book tickets for the Who Wants To Be An Olympian show - Credit: Pakiki Theatre

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has sponsored 10 shows to be performed in local primary schools, aimed at KS2 children. Bookings can be made at pakikitheatre.co.uk.

*Pakiki Theatre is an arts organisation formed in 2018 by Vickie Holden and Raewyn Lippert, who create new and inspiring work.

They love working with communities to bring to life local heritage for the next generation.

Visit pakikitheatre.co.uk/about-us for more details or follow @pakikitheatre on Twitter, @theatrepakiki on Facebook and pakikitheatre on Instagram.