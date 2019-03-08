Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Newham girls celebrate National Table Tennis Day at London event

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 July 2019

Forest Gate Community School at the This Girl Can Ping event. Picture: Stephen Pover

Forest Gate Community School at the This Girl Can Ping event. Picture: Stephen Pover

Stephen Pover

Students from two Newham schools celebrated National Table Tennis Day last Thursday at a special event for girls.

Brampton Manor Academy students at the This Girl Can Ping event. Picture: Stephen PoverBrampton Manor Academy students at the This Girl Can Ping event. Picture: Stephen Pover

Brampton Manor Academy and Forest Gate Community School students joined in a range of activities all designed to engage girls in the sport at the This Girl Can Ping event held at the Greenhouse Table Tennis Centre in Westminster.

PE Teacher Laura Raymer at Brampton Manor Academy said: "We have several tables at the school, all well used, but more boys than girls play.

"This event has been amazing and exciting with all different types of table tennis activities. The girls really enjoyed themselves and we expect them to be more enthusiastic now and take on the boys."

PE Teacher at Forest Gate Community School, Linnea Byrne, also said: "We have 18 tables and we run a lunch club and table tennis is on the curriculum but it's mostly boys who play. This event got the girls engaged and there was so much going on."

Most Read

Two men guilty of murdering teenager in Maryland

Abdul Mayanja. Picture: Met Police

Silvertown neighbours oppose lorry park bid over air quality threat

A computer generated image of how the warehouse might look. Picture: Chetwood Architects; Gazeley Peruvian

Opinion: Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz on tackling homelesseness

Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz is planning to set up a task force to tackle homelessness.

Boy, 15, charged with Barking Road stabbing

The Ordnance Road junction with Barking Road. Police found a 28-year-old man with stab injuries on July 12. Picture: Google

Man wanted on suspicion of stabbing teenager outside Plaistow shop

Police are appealing for help in tracing Halil Ates. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Two men guilty of murdering teenager in Maryland

Abdul Mayanja. Picture: Met Police

Silvertown neighbours oppose lorry park bid over air quality threat

A computer generated image of how the warehouse might look. Picture: Chetwood Architects; Gazeley Peruvian

Opinion: Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz on tackling homelesseness

Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz is planning to set up a task force to tackle homelessness.

Boy, 15, charged with Barking Road stabbing

The Ordnance Road junction with Barking Road. Police found a 28-year-old man with stab injuries on July 12. Picture: Google

Man wanted on suspicion of stabbing teenager outside Plaistow shop

Police are appealing for help in tracing Halil Ates. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

O’s continue clean sheet streak at Dartford

Leyton Orient centre back Josh Coulson with the captain's armband (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Two men guilty of murdering teenager in Maryland

Abdul Mayanja. Picture: Met Police

Overground disruption expected until midday as broken down trains cause severe delays on Stratford, Barking routes

Overground service disruptions are affecting the Stratford and Barking routes. Picture: TfL

Boy, 15, charged with Barking Road stabbing

The Ordnance Road junction with Barking Road. Police found a 28-year-old man with stab injuries on July 12. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists