Newham girls celebrate National Table Tennis Day at London event

Forest Gate Community School at the This Girl Can Ping event. Picture: Stephen Pover Stephen Pover

Students from two Newham schools celebrated National Table Tennis Day last Thursday at a special event for girls.

Brampton Manor Academy students at the This Girl Can Ping event. Picture: Stephen Pover Brampton Manor Academy students at the This Girl Can Ping event. Picture: Stephen Pover

Brampton Manor Academy and Forest Gate Community School students joined in a range of activities all designed to engage girls in the sport at the This Girl Can Ping event held at the Greenhouse Table Tennis Centre in Westminster.

PE Teacher Laura Raymer at Brampton Manor Academy said: "We have several tables at the school, all well used, but more boys than girls play.

"This event has been amazing and exciting with all different types of table tennis activities. The girls really enjoyed themselves and we expect them to be more enthusiastic now and take on the boys."

PE Teacher at Forest Gate Community School, Linnea Byrne, also said: "We have 18 tables and we run a lunch club and table tennis is on the curriculum but it's mostly boys who play. This event got the girls engaged and there was so much going on."