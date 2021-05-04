Newham & Essex Beagles Raban Yousif praised Great Britain's efforts

Published: 2:00 PM May 4, 2021

Newham & Essex Beagles Rabah Yousif gave huge praise to Great Britain & Northern Ireland's efforts at the 2021 World Athletics Relays at Silesian Stadium, Chorzow, Poland.

And the 34-year-old, who was made team captain for the event, ran the anchor leg to secure the mixed 4x400m relay squad qualification to next year's World championships in Eugene, USA.

While Lee Thompson and Thames Valley Harriers Zoey Clark ran the first half of the race, Coventry athlete Yasmin Liverpool gave the final baton change over to Yousif Bhkeit and eventually finished fifth in a time of 3:18.87 after he was bypassed on the home straight by Belgium's Kevin Borlee, Alison Dos Santos from Brazil and Dominican Republic's Alexander Ogando.

They will also be joined in the American city by gold medal winners Italy who clocked 3:16.60, Brazil, Dominican Republic and Belgium.

"If I had a couple more races in my legs I would have sealed the deal," he said.

"It was a better race than yesterday for me, however I still have to progress through the season.

“My teammates did an absolutely marvellous job. They put me in a good position but unfortunately I’m still not race sharp. I appreciate their hard work and I promise next time we will bring it home.

“I am absolutely proud of every individual in this team. They are a young group of talented athletes. They have turned up here and I wouldn’t say they have surprised me, it is what I expect from them and I'm proud of them.”