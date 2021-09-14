Team Newham crowned London Youth Games regional champions

Published: 10:30 AM September 14, 2021

Team Newham won its first piece of silverware in the London Youth Games for several years after a fabulous show at this year's much-awaited event.

The team representing the borough played six games, losing only one, in the group stages before then meeting local rivals Team Havering in the game of the tournament.

Newham took a 2-0 lead with goals from Rio Ngumoha and James Lynskey.

Nonetheless Havering hit back well and drew the game level, but with three minutes left on the clock, Levels FC baller Randy Bulakio scored a sensational right-footed strike to put Newham one foot into the final.

Newham crowned London Youth Games regional champions - Credit: Terry Bobie

Rio put the nail in the coffin with a dazzling run and stupendous finish with just seconds left to play.

The final was one way, Newham beating Islington 3-0 in the final with goals from Rio Ngumoha, Randy Bulakio and Kwabena Charles.

Newham coach Terry Bobie said: "This is a fantastic achievement for our borough, I’m honoured to be a part of it.

"This is a day that these young men will never forget."