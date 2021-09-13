Newham crowned cup champions with win over Bow Green on final day

Published: 3:00 PM September 13, 2021 Updated: 10:07 AM September 14, 2021

Newham CC's third XI were crowned Premier 2 League Cup champions as they sealed a five-wicket victory over Bow Green seconds on the final day of the season at Flanders Playing Fields.

With the title on the line, Bow Green CC won the toss and elected to bat first on a wicket with a bit of moisture owing to rain on the previous day.

Michael Charles 16(21) and Leon Huntley 4(13) opened the innings for Bow Green and provided a shaky start of 19 runs before Newham drew first blood courtesy of a good catch from Imran Azhar at covers off Farhaan Shah.

Newham captain Raja Saad Javed with the trophy - Credit: Newham CC

Both opening bowlers continued building pressure with some tight lines and decent swing from good channels, and it paid off with Bow Green losing three more wickets in quick succession, leaving Bow Green innings reeling at 33-4.

The introduction of Talha Khan and Aadil Hussain to the attack added to Bow Green woes as both kept things tight and kept getting wickets in tandem.

Bow Green were eventually bowled out for 67 inside 19 overs with Bernard Joseph 13* ran out of partners.

Farhan Shah (3-20), Aadil Hussain (3-21), Talha Khan (3-12) and Zaheer Khan (1-13) all contributed brilliantly with bowl in hand.

Set 68 to win, Newham CC innings got off to a worst possible start owing an excellent yorker from Bernard Joseph, which castled Anik Bhowmik in first over.

The innings continued to stutter with Raja Saad Javed 4(22) and Imran Azhar 16(28) both getting dismissed, leaving Newham CC at 30-3.

Dhanesh Shah 9(8) and Sacin Neve 32(29) then joined hands and added quick 31 runs to provide some relief in the Newham dugout.

With victory in sight, Dhanesh tried to take on Kenny Seaman but failed and resulted in getting stumped.

With scores tied, Sacin Neve too fell getting a leaving edge in his quest for a quick winning single. Ahsan Pervaz 2(1) finished off the chase resulting in a comfortable five-wicket victory for Newham CC and the cup title for season 2021.

There have been some great individual and team performances from Newham CC and the cup title scripted a great finish to an exciting and successful season for the club, which gives them high hopes for season 2022.