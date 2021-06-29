Newham cricket play out a draw with Goresbrook
- Credit: Tim Edwards
Newham played out a tie with Goresbrook in their latest Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three clash.
Hosts Goresbrook won the toss and elected to bat first but were bowled out for 104 with Jordan Calverley (34) top scoring as Oshada Pahalawithanage (5-25) impressed with the ball for Newham, while being provided with good support.
In reply, Newham were also bowled out for 104 with Wasim Majeed (26) and Syed Adnan Ashraf (22) top scoring while Kane Messenger (5-28) was the stand-out with the ball for Goresbrook.
The seconds sealed a four-wicket victory over Bow Green after restricting their opponents to 145 in the Essex County League derby at Flanders Field.
Sacin Neve (64) was the top performer with the bat for Newham with quality support from Samsam Siddique (32).
The thirds sealed a 138-run victory over Aztecs and the fourths beat Eastwood by 34 runs in their matches.
