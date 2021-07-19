Newham thirds earn big win over Aztecs rivals
Newham thirds claimed a big win over Aztecs fourths in their latest league match.
Having claimed a comprehensive win in their earlier meeting, Newham chose to bat first on a beautiful day, with captain Saad and veteran Anuj opening the innings.
They put on 49 for the first wicket, with Imran (22) adding more support as wickets began to fall.
Saad carried his bat to finish unbeaten on 80, with only 20 of his runs coming in boundaries, as Newham reached 195 in their 40 overs.
It always looked like being enough on a slow pitch, with Aztecs losing their first two wickets for only three runs.
Newham's bowling attack proved too hot to handle, with none of the Aztecs batsmen able to reach double figures.
Talhah was unplayable with controlled outswing and Safwan brought pace and bounce, before Sarim and Kaim (3-0-5-3) helped to clean up the tail and skittle Aztecs for just 40 to seal a 155-run win.
