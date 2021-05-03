Newham beaten by Old Brentwoods in Essex League clash

Published: 2:17 PM May 3, 2021

Newham fell to an 85-run defeat against Old Brentwoods in their Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three clash at Flanders Field on Saturday.

Having won at Harlow in their first game of the 2021 season, Newham put the visitors into bat after winning the toss.

But the move backfired somewhat as Shazad Khan hit 131 to lead Brentwoods to a challenging total of 276-8 from their 45 overs.

Baber Choudhary added 143 for the second wicket with Khan on his way to 57, while Khawar Khurshid took the bowling honours for Newham with 3-46 from his seven overs.

Newham were soon in trouble at 24-2 after losing their openers cheaply but Syed Adnan Ashraf (28) steadied things alongside captain Sajjad Mirza (36).

Ayaz Younis held up one end for the rest of the innings, but wickets continued to fall at the other and he was left stranded on 61 not out as Newham were dismissed for 191 in the 43rd over.

They will look to bounce back when they host Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower on Saturday (12.30pm).

The seconds are due to start their Essex County League Premier Division campaign against Redbridge at Clayhall Park this weekend, while the thirds visit Bow Green seconds at West Ham Park in Premier Two.