Third straight win takes Newham top of the table

Newham made it three wins from three in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three with success at Roding Valley.

Having chosen to bat, they saw Amit Midha (72) put on 71 with captain Sajjad Mirza, who finished unbeaten on 91.

Newham's Sajjad Mirza - Credit: Newham CC

Khawar Khurshid smacked 45 off just 16 balls as Newham posted a challenging 308-7 then took three wickets for 13 runs to check Roding Valley's positive start.

Despite a battling innings from Firdous Rajib (64), the home side lost regular wickets and a devastating spell of 4-5 by Ayaz Younis sealed a 103-run victory to leave Newham top of the table ahead of a home meeting with Rainham.

The second teams met at Flanders Field, with Newham openers Mayank Virmani (36) and Saad Javed (40) putting on 67.

The home side reached 196-6, but collapsed to 205 inside 42 overs before reducing Roding Valley to 80-5 thanks to good bowling by Kaim Bidiwala (3-49) and Mirza Baig.

However, the visitors recovered to reach their target with four wickets in hand in the 36th over, with Azman Shahan unbeaten on 55.

Newham thirds saw Neo seconds post a mammoth 347 as Makhdum Haider (3-45) and Anik Bhowmik (3-50) had most success.

Bhowmik, Ajay Gupta (both 33) and Riyaz Shaikh (32 not out) top scored as Newham reached 204-9 in reply.

The fourths piled up 306-4 against their Redbridge counterparts thanks to an unbeaten 102 from Raghuvardhan Musku.

Sravan Kommula (72 not out) shared an unbroken 182 for the fifth wicket, but Redbridge began well in reply as opener Sikander Bokhari hit 109.

A flurry of wickets fell to put Newham on top and they went on to secure a 30-run victory, with Nishant Varshney (3-42) and Felix Chettiar (3-45) their most successful bowlers.







