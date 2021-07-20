Newham teams cheer more wins

Published: 9:30 AM July 20, 2021

Newham fourths claimed a tense one-wicket win over Rainham in their latest outing at the weekend.

Sent into the field after losing the toss, they saw Hamzha get two quick wickets.

Raghu, Jay and Shakeel also had success as the home side slipped to 69-7, before Lee Sutton hit 32 off 31 balls to give his bowlers something to defend with a total of 136.

Hamzha finished with 4-14 as the pick of Newham's attack but their top order batsmen fell cheaply in reply.

Raghu (29) and Anik (60) combined for a telling partnership, but Rainham kept their own hopes alive by taking more wickets as Newham just about got over the line.

The seconds beat Ace Avengers by three wickets with four overs to spare.

Waqas Ahmed (two wickets) made the breakthrough with the ball, thanks to a smart catch from Damion La Pompe, who claimed three wickets of his own.

Zaheen Khan (2) and Sacin Neve (3) also had success as Ace Avengers were dismissed for 174, with Kari Ilyas (42) top scoring.

Newham lost an early wicket in reply, but Aswad Mohammed (31) and La Pompe (23) got them ahead of the run rate before Zamir Shah (2) and Arif Godhi (4) got among the wickets.

Neve (65) had support from Roham Pawar (12) and Wacas Ahmed (13) to seal victory for Newham.

Sacin Neve in batting action for Newham seconds - Credit: Newham CC



