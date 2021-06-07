Newham beaten by Bentley despite super Salman century

Published: 9:00 AM June 7, 2021

Newham's Salman Khan walks off having been stumped by Laurence Pulford - Credit: Tim Edwards

Newham slipped to a six-wicket defeat against Bentley in their latest Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three fixture at Flanders Field.

Having chosen to bat first, they looked well set at 164-4 as opening batsman Salman Khan struck a superb century.

Khan hit eight sixes and nine fours to reach 100 off 93 balls, but his departure led to a lower-order collapse to 207 all out in the 44th over.

Aamir Shaukat hit 10 boundaries in his 53 and Khawar Khurshid had early success with the ball in Bentley's reply.

Oshada Pahalawithinage (2-56) nabbed a brace to reduce the visitors to 71-3 but Dan Matthews (67) and Tom Mann then put on 112 for the fourth wicket to take Bentley to the brink.

Mann was unbeaten on 72 from 67 balls when Bentley's victory was secured in the 44th over, leaving Newham beaten for a fourth time in seven outings this season.

They will look to bounce back when they welcome mid-table rivals Woodford Green to Flanders Field this weekend.



