Newham seal victories over Stanford and Redbridge

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:00 AM August 25, 2021   
Newham thirds had a big win over Aztecs fourths

Newham thirds had a big win over Aztecs fourths - Credit: Newham CC

Newham sealed a four-wicket victory over Stanford in their latest Essex League fixture while the thirds won by 89 runs against Redbridge in their cup semi-final.

Stanford won the toss, elected to bat first and scored 211-7 but Newham reached their target a in reply as Khawar Khurshid (47) top scored.

The start of the thirds match was delayed by rain and then reduced to 25 overs, with Newham winning the toss and electing to bat first.  

Anuj Sharma (11) and Raja Saad Javed opened and provided a partnership of 24.  

Saad was then joined in middle by Aswad Mohammed and they put on a 73-run stand in quick time before Aswad was bowled for 48 and Saad was adjudged lbw for 41.  

Newham lost wickets in quick succession to find themselves 119-5, but Ahsan Parvez (32) and Anik Bhowmik (30*) helped recover Newham innings and they eventually posted 197-8.

Redbridge were then bowled out for 108 in reply at Flanders Playing Fields.

Cricket
Newham News

