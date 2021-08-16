News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham suffer defeat to Woodford Green as thirds seal huge victory

Jacob Ranson

Published: 4:10 PM August 16, 2021   
Sacin Neve in batting action for Newham seconds

Sacin Neve in batting action for Newham seconds - Credit: Newham CC

Newham suffered a five-wicket defeat to Woodford Green in their latest Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three clash.

Hosts Green won the toss and elected to field first where they bowled Newham out for 162 with Mohammad Jamil (45) and Wasim Majeed (44) top scoring. 

In reply, Woodford managed to score 163-5 to seal the victory with Aswad Mohammed (2-26) the stand-out with the ball. 

Newham seconds also lost by 37 runs to Redbridge after losing the toss and having to field first at Flanders Playing Fields. 

Redbridge ramped up a score of 288-6 as Haseeb Ul Hassan scored 116 with good support from Amandeep Singh (53) and Rokhan Khan (36) while Kaushik Addala (2-58) and Sacin Neve (2-64) were the pick of the bowling.

Newham could then only manage 251-8 in reply despite good knocks from Imran Azhar (56), Sacin Neve (42), Anik Bhowmik (27) and Riyaz Shaikh (23), and it proved not enough. 

The third XI produced some cheer as they sealed a comfortable 146-run victory over Bow Green seconds. 

Newham won the toss and elected to bat first where Anuj Sharma and Raja Saad Javed opened and provided a solid opening partnership of 56.  

Sharma was adjudged lbw for 24 and it led to a mini collapse with Newham finding themselves at 85-5.

But Farhan Shah and Samir Shakir had a good partnership as they recovered well to finish on 207-9.

Chasing 208 for victory Bow Green got off to the worst possible start with Bernard Joseph getting bowled in the second over and some confusion resulting in a run out of Aleea Augustee. 

Bow Green never recovered from the early setbacks and eventually were bowled out for 61 inside 19 overs.  

Talha Khan (4-20), Samir Shakir (3-18), and Nishant Varshney (2-10) contributed in a win for Newham.

Cricket
Newham News

