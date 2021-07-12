News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham suffer defeat to Ardleigh Green

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:00 PM July 12, 2021   
Newham players celebrate the third Ardleigh Green wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Newham CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 10th July 2021

Newham suffered a 49-run defeat to Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower in their latest Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three outing.

Captain Sajjad Mirza won the toss and elected to field first where their opponents scored 147-8 with Tom Gentle (50) leading the charge. 

In reply, Newham were bowled out for 98 with Mirza (42) top scoring.

Defeat leaves Newham in seventh place after 12 matches, with lowly Hornchurch Athletic the visitors to Flanders Field on Saturday.

The seconds were beaten by three wickets by Hawks in their latest Essex County League match.

But the thirds sealed a huge 10-wicket victory over Redbridge, despite rain delaying the start of the match. 

Newham had a great start with Kaim Bidiwala dismissing Saleem Ahmed for a duck and hesitation between batsmen resulted in a run out.  

Redbridge slipped to 56-5 as Newham continued to take wickets at regular intervals before they were eventually bowled out for 123 with Aadil Hussain claiming three wickets, Sarim Syed getting two, and Bidiwala, Kaushik Addala and Saad Javed getting a wicket apiece. 

Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Newham CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricke

Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Newham CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 10th July 2021

Mayank Singh and Anuj Sharma opened the batting for Newham in positive fashion, with both batsmen playing free flowing shots.

And they reached the 124 target inside 14 overs with Anuj unbeaten on 50 and Mayank 47 not out to seal the convincing win for Newham.

