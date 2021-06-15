Newham seal comfortable victory over Woodford Green

Published: 2:30 PM June 15, 2021

Newham in action against Woodford Green at Flanders Field - Credit: Tim Edwards

Newham sealed a comfortable 154-run win over Woodford Green to keep them near the top end of the Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three table.

Green won the toss and elected to field but Newham ramped up a huge score of 320-6 before bowling their opponents out for 166.



The seconds lost by five wickets to Aztecs in their latest match while the thirds sealed a five-wicket win over Aztecs fifths.

At 61-1 Aztecs were well placed for a good score until Kaim Bidiwala's two wickets in three balls changed things.

Aztecs were dismissed for 109, with Kaim taking four wickets and all the other bowlers also contributing.



Chasing 110, Anuj Sharma and Makhdum Haider provided a steady opening stand of 55 before Abdullah Naqi cut short Makhdum's stay at the crease.

The experienced Naqi, who mostly plays in the Aztecs first team, claimed 4-21 in his spell as Newham stuttered.

But Nishant Varshney (6*) and Ahsan Parvez (20*) guided Newham home inside 24 overs.