Newham seal comfortable victory over Woodford Green
- Credit: Tim Edwards
Newham sealed a comfortable 154-run win over Woodford Green to keep them near the top end of the Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three table.
Green won the toss and elected to field but Newham ramped up a huge score of 320-6 before bowling their opponents out for 166.
The seconds lost by five wickets to Aztecs in their latest match while the thirds sealed a five-wicket win over Aztecs fifths.
At 61-1 Aztecs were well placed for a good score until Kaim Bidiwala's two wickets in three balls changed things.
Aztecs were dismissed for 109, with Kaim taking four wickets and all the other bowlers also contributing.
You may also want to watch:
Chasing 110, Anuj Sharma and Makhdum Haider provided a steady opening stand of 55 before Abdullah Naqi cut short Makhdum's stay at the crease.
The experienced Naqi, who mostly plays in the Aztecs first team, claimed 4-21 in his spell as Newham stuttered.
Most Read
- 1 The Boleyn Tavern in East Ham to welcome back punters after £1.5m restoration
- 2 Richard House Children's Hospice sensory garden equipment stolen
- 3 Leyton Orient linked with Omar Beckles, Connor Wood and Paul Smyth
- 4 Rape survivor awarded British Empire Medal for services to community in pandemic
- 5 US burger chain Wendy's set to open first London restaurant in Stratford
- 6 Barking sign former Leyton Orient duo Elliott Omozusi and Charlie MacDonald
- 7 Newham Muslim groups urge Boris Johnson to condemn attack in Canada
- 8 Woman dies in fire at Stratford home
- 9 It's been a busy week at Leyton Orient with plenty of signings expected
- 10 London Assembly member seeks Met assurances over Euro 2020 'disorder'
But Nishant Varshney (6*) and Ahsan Parvez (20*) guided Newham home inside 24 overs.