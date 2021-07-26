Newham seal victory over Rainham as seconds beat Bow Green

Published: 1:51 PM July 26, 2021

Newham sealed a six-wicket victory over Rainham in their latest Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three clash.

Rainham won the toss and elected to bat first where they posted a score of 209-9 with a number of batsmen chipping in throughout the innings and Oshada Pahalawithanage (5-28) as the stand-out with the ball for Newham.

In reply, Newham managed to score 210-4 thanks to Amit Midha (57), Mohammad Jamil (25),Wasim Majeed (43) and Ayaz Younis (61) to seal a victory that keeps them sitting eighth in the league table.

The seconds sealed a 94-run victory over Essex County League rivals Bow Green despite being put into bat as the home team wanted to take advantage of the wet weather.

The home team's plan worked with an early wicket. However, a smart 68-run partnership between Michael Ainslie (21) and Damion La Pompe (64), in his last game for Newham, rebuilt the Innings.

This partnership was continued along the order with Sacin Neve (43), Rana Rahman (43) and Anik Bhowmik (40) driving Newham to a massive score of 263 after 35 overs.

With such a large score on the board, Bow Green needed to have a strong start. And with a fair bit of luck, the opening batsmen negotiated their way to 34 before the first wicket was taken.

Then a smart partnership between Carlos Gilkes (30) and Leon Huntley (57) allowed Bow Green to survive the aggressive bowling.

Another impressive bowling display from La Pompe (one wicket) frustrated the batting team and prevented them from really kicking on.

The third XI suffered a narrow two-wicket defeat to Redbridge in their latest fixture on Saturday.

Newham won the toss and elected to bat first where they scored 176-8 with Raja Saad Javed top scoring with 35 runs.

In reply, Redbridge managed 177-8 with Maylar Abed (78) doing most of the damage with some good support throughout the batting line-up.