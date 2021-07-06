Newham upset league leaders Barking

Published: 8:00 AM July 6, 2021

Newham claim the third Goresbrook wicket during Goresbrook CC (batting) vs Newham CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at May & Baker Sports Club on 26th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Newham sealed a six-wicket victory over local rivals and Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three leaders Barking at the weekend.

After winning the toss and electing to field first, they saw Shaan Shafiq’s Barking reach 168-2 thanks to big scores throughout the batting line-up's top order, before Newham reached their target led by Amit Midha (63 not out) and Syed Adnan Ashraf (56).

Newham will be keen to build on that victory when they travel away to Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower on Saturday.

The seconds also sealed victory over Barking as they won by two runs as they scored 91-9 before Barking came up short as they managed 89-8 in reply with Rohan Pawar (31) top scoring.

The thirds suffered a 64-run defeat to Barking in their match as the hosts scored 189-7, but Newham could only muster up 125 before they were all bowled out in reply.

The fourths bagged a narrow 17-run win over Millwall Stars after they scored 155-9 thanks to Samee Uddin Syed (38) before bowling Millwall out for 138.