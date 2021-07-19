Newham draw positives against Hornchurch Athletic

Published: 11:32 AM July 19, 2021

Newham had to settle for a draw against Hornchurch Athletic in their Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three clash at Flanders Field.

After choosing to bat first, the home side posted 259-8 from their 50 overs.

Syed Adnan Ashraf hit an unbeaten 53 off 55 balls, with two sixes and seven fours, and Khawar Khurshid added 56 off just 41 deliveries, hitting four sixes and six fours down the order.

Captain Sajjad Mirza (37), Mohammad Jamil (36) and Wasim Majeed (31) also chipped in with the bat, but the visitors looked well set at 168-2.

Khurshid made the breakthrough to dismiss Athletic captain Sam Samarasekera (79) for his second scalp and Aamir Shaukat (2-24) struck again soon after.

And Khursid picked up three more wickets to finish with 5-31 as Athletic slumped to 184-7, before adding another 18 runs to their total in the final overs.

Newham in batting action against Hornchurch Athletic - Credit: Tim Edwards

