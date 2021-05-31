Newham claim comfortable win at Walthamstow

Published: 1:20 PM May 31, 2021

Newham claimed a comfortable 73-run win over east London rivals Walthamstow in their latest Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three outing on Saturday.

Captain Sajjad Mirza chose to bat after winning the toss and saw opener Salman Khan hit seven fours in his 40 off 47 balls.

Syed Adnan Ashraf (27) also made a start, but Newham slipped from 62-1 to 107-7 before Khawar Khurshid went on the attack.

Khurshid dominated a 64-run stand with Samsam Siddique, hitting six sixes and four fours on his way to 77 off 70 deliveries to help lift Newham's total to 219.

It proved a decisive innings as Khurshid (2-6) then struck two early blows with the ball in the home side's reply to leave them 13-2.

Mohit Jain and Aamir Shaukat (3-27) also got in on the act to reduce Stow to 88-6, before Newham's push for victory was held up for a short while.

Jain ended a dogged seventh-wicket stand and struck again to finish with 5-21 as Newham wrapped up victory.

Mirza's men return to their own turf at Flanders Field to play host to Bentley on Saturday (12.30pm).

The seconds lost by 20 runs to Ace Avengers in the Essex County League Premier Division.

Waqas Ahmed (4-37) was the pick of the Newham bowling as the visitors were dismissed for 197, but Vineeth Reddy (47) was their only batsman to make much impact in reply.

The thirds saw their match with Hawks end in a thrilling tie, after last man Aadil Hussain was run out attempting the winning run.

Hussain (3-21) and Kaim Bidiwala (3-30) shared the bowling honours as Hawks made 122-8 from 40 overs, with Ahsan Parvez (37) leading the way with the bat in reply.

Newham needed six to win when Hussain joined Bidiwala at the crease - and got five for the tie.