News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

Newham edged out by South Woodford in Essex League thriller

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 8:00 AM May 25, 2021   
A Newham batsman hits out against South Woodford

A Newham batsman hits out against South Woodford - Credit: Tim Edwards

Newham were edged out by South Woodford in a thrilling Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three clash at Flanders Field on Saturday.

The hosts were put into bat and slipped to 50-4, as only Syed Adnan Ashraf (37) made much of an impact.

But Ayaz Younis hit 43 off 27 balls and put on 87 for the fifth wicket with Aamir Shaukat, who would finish unbeaten on 83 from 68 deliveries after hitting seven sixes and six fours.

A Newham batsman hits out against South Woodford

A Newham batsman hits out against South Woodford - Credit: Tim Edwards

Nahed Hussain Patel added an unbeaten 22 off 13 balls to help lift the Newham total to 207-6 off 30 overs, but South Woodford's openers put on 87 in quick time.

Oshala Pahalawithanage made the breakthrough, but Delrick Adkari went on to make 77 off 43 balls before falling to Shaukat.

You may also want to watch:

Mohit Jain and Wasim Majeed (2-42) had further success with the ball as Newham reduced the visitors to 178-6, but South Woodford reached their target without further loss with two balls remaining.

Newham visit Walthamstow this weekend.

Most Read

  1. 1 'A good day for Newham': Manor Park fitness studio fights back after Covid-19 lockdown
  2. 2 Royal Docks air and space centre to train future astronauts
  3. 3 Junior Jah found with stab wounds two weeks before his death in Custom House
  1. 4 Jailed: West Ham dealer who ran county drugs line on his own
  2. 5 Newham part of government pilot to help people self-isolate
  3. 6 Plaistow school earns top marks for online safety
  4. 7 A season truly beyond all expectation for West Ham United
  5. 8 Sadiq Khan opens Covid-19 memorial garden
  6. 9 Junior Jah: Five arrested for conspiracy to commit murder after Custom House fatal stabbing and shooting
  7. 10 Teenagers killed in London in 2021 so far nears 2020 total
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Connor Deegan, 22, of no fixed address, was jailed for nine years and four months at Inner London Crown Court

Courts

Man tried to become comic book character by stabbing teen in park toilets

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Charlie Harrison

Crime

Officer jailed for GBH in police stop is sacked without notice

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Prince Regent Lane, Plaistow

London Fire Brigade

Woman hospitalised after house fire rescue in Plaistow

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
crowds at east ham town hall at the end of a march

Politics

More than 1,000 join Newham march over Israel-Gaza conflict

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus