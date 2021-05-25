Newham edged out by South Woodford in Essex League thriller

Published: 8:00 AM May 25, 2021

Newham were edged out by South Woodford in a thrilling Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three clash at Flanders Field on Saturday.

The hosts were put into bat and slipped to 50-4, as only Syed Adnan Ashraf (37) made much of an impact.

But Ayaz Younis hit 43 off 27 balls and put on 87 for the fifth wicket with Aamir Shaukat, who would finish unbeaten on 83 from 68 deliveries after hitting seven sixes and six fours.

A Newham batsman hits out against South Woodford - Credit: Tim Edwards

Nahed Hussain Patel added an unbeaten 22 off 13 balls to help lift the Newham total to 207-6 off 30 overs, but South Woodford's openers put on 87 in quick time.

Oshala Pahalawithanage made the breakthrough, but Delrick Adkari went on to make 77 off 43 balls before falling to Shaukat.

Mohit Jain and Wasim Majeed (2-42) had further success with the ball as Newham reduced the visitors to 178-6, but South Woodford reached their target without further loss with two balls remaining.

Newham visit Walthamstow this weekend.