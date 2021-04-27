News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham make winning start to Essex League season

Lee Power

Published: 4:00 PM April 27, 2021   
Newham players celebrate a wicket

Newham got the new Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three season off to a winning start at Harlow.

Captain Sajjad Mirza chose to bat after winning the toss and saw Nahed Hussain Patel hit 47 off just 32 balls, with three sixes and six fours.

Syed Adnan Ashraf (27), Salman Khan (22) and Ayaz Younis (21) also made starts, before Khawar Khurshid's late blitz saw him hit four sixes and five fours to finish unbeaten on 54 from just 36 balls.

Newham closed their 45 overs on 257-9, but Harlow's openers put on 54 in reply.

Aamir Shaukat made the breakthrough, with Oshada Pahalawithanage, Mirza and a run out leaving the hosts 110-4.

Opener Ben Yeats held firm and had support from the lower order as he went on to reach a century.

But once he was dismissed by Shaukat (3-64), Newham wrapped up a 37-run win as Khurshid (2-32) returned to the attack to claim a second scalp.

Newham are set to welcome Old Brentwoods to Flanders Field on Saturday (12.30pm).

