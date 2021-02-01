Newham Cricket Club to start new season away to Harlow
Newham Cricket Club now know their fixture list for the upcoming 2021 Hamro Foundation Essex League.
The Flanders Playing Fields outfit will be competing in division three and start the new season with a trip away to Harlow on April 24.
The first home match of the new campaign will be when they host Old Brentwoods the following week. Plenty of familiar faces will then come along in the form of Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower and Barking.
Newham will wrap up the season at home to Goresbrook on Saturday, September 4 with the last away fixture being against Epping the week prior.
NEWHAM
April 24: Harlow
May 1: OLD BRENTWOODS
May 8: ARDLEIGH GREEN
May 15: Barking
May 22: SOUTH WOODFORD
May 29: Walthamstow
June 5: BENTLEY
June 12: WOODFORD GREEN
June 19: West Essex
June 26: Goresbrook
July 3: BARKING
July 10: Ardleigh Green
July 17: SPRINGFIELD
July 24: RAINHAM
July 31: Hornchurch Athletic
August 7: Springfield
August 14: Woodford Green
August 21: STANFORD
August 28: Epping
Sept 4: GORESBROOK