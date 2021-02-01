Newham Cricket Club to start new season away to Harlow

Published: 3:30 PM February 1, 2021

Newham Cricket Club now know their fixture list for the upcoming 2021 Hamro Foundation Essex League.

The Flanders Playing Fields outfit will be competing in division three and start the new season with a trip away to Harlow on April 24.

The first home match of the new campaign will be when they host Old Brentwoods the following week. Plenty of familiar faces will then come along in the form of Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower and Barking.

Newham will wrap up the season at home to Goresbrook on Saturday, September 4 with the last away fixture being against Epping the week prior.

NEWHAM

April 24: Harlow

May 1: OLD BRENTWOODS

May 8: ARDLEIGH GREEN

May 15: Barking

May 22: SOUTH WOODFORD

May 29: Walthamstow

June 5: BENTLEY

June 12: WOODFORD GREEN

June 19: West Essex

June 26: Goresbrook

July 3: BARKING

July 10: Ardleigh Green

July 17: SPRINGFIELD

July 24: RAINHAM

July 31: Hornchurch Athletic

August 7: Springfield

August 14: Woodford Green

August 21: STANFORD

August 28: Epping

Sept 4: GORESBROOK