Newham Cricket Club to start new season away to Harlow

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:30 PM February 1, 2021   
Newham finished top of the Essex Cricket League Westley Division (Pic: Newham CC)

Newham finished top of the Essex Cricket League Westley Division (Pic: Newham CC) - Credit: Archant

Newham Cricket Club now know their fixture list for the upcoming 2021 Hamro Foundation Essex League. 

The Flanders Playing Fields outfit will be competing in division three and start the new season with a trip away to Harlow on April 24. 

The first home match of the new campaign will be when they host Old Brentwoods the following week. Plenty of familiar faces will then come along in the form of Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower and Barking. 

Newham will wrap up the season at home to Goresbrook on Saturday, September 4 with the last away fixture being against Epping the week prior. 

NEWHAM  

April 24: Harlow  

May 1: OLD BRENTWOODS  

May 8: ARDLEIGH GREEN  

May 15: Barking  

May 22: SOUTH WOODFORD  

May 29: Walthamstow  

June 5: BENTLEY  

June 12: WOODFORD GREEN  

June 19: West Essex  

June 26: Goresbrook  

July 3: BARKING  

July 10: Ardleigh Green  

July 17: SPRINGFIELD  

July 24: RAINHAM  

July 31: Hornchurch Athletic  

August 7: Springfield  

August 14: Woodford Green  

August 21: STANFORD  

August 28: Epping  

Sept 4: GORESBROOK 

Cricket

