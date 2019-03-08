Search

Newham's Buttigieg wins national title

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 May 2019

Newham's Emmanuel Buttigieg is a national schools champions (pic: Newham BC)

Archant

The latest news from the Newham Boxing Club

Newham Boxing Club's Emmanuel Buttigieg was last week crowned a National Schools champion.

The youngster beat South Derby foe Tommy Robinson on points to secure the national title after earlier beating Frank Brazil in the semi-finals.

Club colleague Arthur Mattock was also in action at the National Schools finals, but lost in the semi-finals to Connor McCormack.

You may also want to watch:

Newham also hosted a dinner show at the Circus Tavern in Purfleet, with several of their members in action.

There were wins on the night for Wasir Durrani, Paulie Tokley, Oliver Jones and Ethon Frost.

Durrani was named the best junior boxer on the show, with Frost taking home the award for best senior boxer.

Benny Tokley, Billy Martin and Jose Olarewayu were also in action on the show at the Circus Tavern.

It certainly has been another busy week for Newham BC and their members will hope to build on those displays in the coming months.

