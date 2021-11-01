Newham Boxing Club seal seven  National Junior Championship wins

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA) - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Newham Boxing Club bagged seven wins out of eight in the re-arranged National Junior Championships in Hereford, Wales.

The stand-out bout was Matty Attrell, in class B 52kg, beating Ahmed Mohamoud (Fearless ABC) before then sealing victory over Mohammed Khanjra (Technique ABC) in the final.

Emmanuel Butigieg, in class B 70kg, beat Roger Draper (Pinewood) as Arthur Matlock (class A 80kg) beat Alfie Goodall (Harttlepool Catholic) and Lleyton Kirman (St Paul's) to win his first championship.

Charlie Cooper (class A) beat Bobby Patterson (District Youth) unanimous decision before beating Bernie McDonagh (Ardwick Lads) by a split points decision in the final.

Paddy Rooney (class A) beat Callus Walsh (High Wycombe) and Aeron Mcdonald (Aston) by points in the final.

Joby Smith (class B 50kg) beat Lennie Soye (Lucky Gloves) in his semi-final by a split decision before beating Aneeq Ghani (Purge) in the final.

Jimmy Doherty (class B 54kg) beat Aman Kumar (Leary) and then Joseph Young (Purge) by a unanimous decision.

Jimmy Sheridan (class A 60kg) beat Oliver Hallett (Walsall) before losing to Harry Burke (Gateway).

