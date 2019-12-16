Search

Newham boxers impress at Roundhouse show

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 December 2019

Newham boxers took part in an event at the Roundhouse in Dagenham (pic: David Davies/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Several Newham Boxing Club fighters took to the ring on Sunday for a show at the Roundhouse in Dagenham.

Oliver Wilson won the best home boxer award as he overcame Patrick Mcdonagh on a points decision.

Newham's Jack Jones made his debut at the event and managed to beat Ronnie Boon, while Benny Tokeley was victorious over Max Moraz.

The fourth winner for Newham Boxing Club was Blake Buttwell, who was also making his debut, and beat Declan Horton.

Paddy Lawrence was beaten by John Ward, while Brian Riley also suffered defeat.

Arthur Mattock was unable to secure victory as he was beaten on points, while Abdullah Kerr suffered a points loss to Hassnan Riaz.

In a skills competition, T Jones won the award for the best skills boxer of the day as he beat Leon Flannergan.

Newham Boxing Club trainer Joe Chapman said: "I was really pleased. We had a few boxers making their debuts as well so it was really good."

