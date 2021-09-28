Newham boxer Tallia Rumbol crowned schoolgirls' champion

Published: 8:30 AM September 28, 2021

Newham Boxing Club have their first schoolgirl champion as Tallia Rumbol sealed a victory over Great Constable ABC fighter Daisy May in the final of the female class A, 48kg category.

The youngster won on points in the English Schools Championship to win gold gloves and to get picked to represent England at the championships next year.

The Church Street boxing club used to be known as Newham Boys Boxing Club - and for 38 years only allowed boys to join - but for the past three years, has allowed girls to start training as well.

Tallia has been progressing in the gym ever since under the watchful eye of head coach Joe Champion and Charlie Rumbol.

Head coach Joe said: “Tallia is an amazing athlete, better than many boys at her age and certainly one to look out for in the future."