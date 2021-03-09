Newham & Essex Beagles star Emma Nwofor dreaming of Tokyo Olympics

Published: 1:00 PM March 9, 2021

Newham & Essex Beagles hurdler Emma Nwofor believes her first hand experience at competing in a major international senior championships has given her a good marker for her dream attempt to qualify for this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old was eliminated in the opening rounds of women's 60m hurdles at the European Indoor Championships last week in Poland after clocking 8.24secs in her heat.

Fellow GB team-mates Cindy Sember and Tiffany Porter, who run for Woodford Green Essex Ladies, went on to claim silver and bronze respectively in the final which was won by defending champion Nadine Visser from the Netherlands.

"It was a good experience," Nwofor said. "It wasn’t the time that I wanted, but being in a new environment in a new territory made it a really good experience. This is my first senior international event and it was good to get my foot in the water.

"I know I can make the team now, so it’s just about progressing and trying to make the Olympic team. I’m going to give it my all."

And Nwofor, who hopes to qualify for the much-delayed Tokyo 2020 in her specialist hepthatlon discipline, was satisfied with her indoor campaign.

"It’s been good," she added. "My main event is the heptathlon. I was toying around with the hurdles because I knew it was the European Indoors and my aim was to try and make that, which I did and that’s really cool.

"Having the expectation of trying to run good times made it more bitter when I saw the time that I ran because I know that I can run faster."