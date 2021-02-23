Newham Beagles

Published: 2:38 PM February 23, 2021

Newham & Essex Beagles Emma Nwofor and Tom Somers have booked their tickets to Torun, Poland for next month's European Athletics Indoor Championships.

Three 8.16secs posts in Fayetteville, Arizona and in Geneva, Ohio, respectively, last week was more than enough to earn 24-year-old Nwofor a spot in the British 60m hurdles team where she will have Woodford Green Essex Ladies sisters Tiffany Porter and Cindy Sember siding along her.

Thomas Somers 47.07sec effort in the men's 400m heats at British Athletics European Indoor Selection Trials in Manchester earnt himself a Team GB place in the relays.

In the same race Ben Snaith was third in 48.66.

However fellow NEB failed to make the mark during the Trials which was held across three venues last weekend.

Also in Manchester and in an excellent display Jade O’Dowda, coached by the highly-regarded Toni Minichiello , claimed second spot in women's pentathlon to go tenth on the all-time British rankings with a lifetime best score of 4262 points, including three personal bests.

She smashed her 60m hurdles PB by nearly two tenths of a second clocking 8.59s, before matching her lifetime best in the high jump with a 1.76m clearance, the best of all competitors.

An 18cm improvement to 12.56m saw her shot put PB fall, before rounding off her afternoon with a near four second 800m improvement to 2:15.68.

At Lee Valley Athletics Centre, Edmonton Jack Roach finished third in Men's Long jump with 7.49m. Meanwhile in Loughborough Jonathan Broom-Edwards was fourth in men's high jump with 2.12m.