Former Beagles and Christine Ohuruogu coach Lloyd Cowan dies aged 58

Published: 3:50 PM January 11, 2021

Former Newham and Essex Beagles athletics coach Lloyd Cowan, who also guided Christine Ohuruogu to the 400m Olympic title in 2008, has died aged 58.

The former athlete, who specialised in the 110m and 400m hurdles, also coached Ohuruogu to three further Olympic medals, including 400m silver at London 2012, alongside two world titles in 2007 and 2013.

Lloyd Cowan coach of Christine Ohuruogu - Credit: Archant

His influence has been much wider on the athletics and coaching scene both nationally but most especially in London where he formed part of the tradition of elite sprint coaches originally based around Haringey's New River Stadium and more latterly at Lee Valley.

Club chairperson Tony Shiret, who raced against Lloyd when they were both much younger, said: "Like everyone who knew him, I am in shock at the news. As well as being known as a great coach he was respected for his unassuming, supportive approach and his humour.

“He will be missed. The club sends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and athletes.

You may also want to watch:

“The lord shall be thine everlasting light, and the days of thy mourning shall be ended."

British Athletics said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lloyd Cowan MBE. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Cowan also guided Andy Turner to Commonwealth and European 110m hurdles titles in 2010 and world championship bronze in 2011.

Turner said on social media he was "absolutely heartbroken" by the death of his coach of 12 years, and posted a photo of the pair.

Cowan, who was appointed as lead sprints coach by UK Athletics in 2013, also guided Shana Cox and Bianca Williams, among several other athletes, to domestic and international honours.

And he coached his son, Dwayne, to world and European 4x400m relay bronze in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Cowan, who represented England at the 1994 Commonwealth Games, was made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours in 2015.

Many other athletes including Greg Rutherford, Bianca Williams, Linford Christie and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill paid tribute.