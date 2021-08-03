Disappointment for Newham & Essex Beagles on Tokyo track

Published: 10:00 AM August 3, 2021

Great Britain's Asha Philip reacts after the Women's 100 metres semi-final at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo - Credit: PA

Newham & Essex Beagles athletes suffered disappointment on the track at the Tokyo Olympics.

Asha Philip, a 4x100m relay bronze medalist at the Rio Games in 2016, clocked 11.31 secs to finish second in her 100m heat, but trailed in last in her semi-final a day later in 11.30.

And although 26-year-old Revee Walcott-Nolan ran a personal best in the women's 1,500m on her Olympic debut, her time of 4.06.23 was not enough to earn a place in the semi-finals of that event.

Great Britain's Revee Walcott-Nolan during the Women's 1500m heats at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo - Credit: PA

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake was in 200m action in the early hours of Tuesday morning, but his time of 20.56 was only good enough for fifth place in his heat, ending his hopes.

The 27-year-old said: "It wasn’t enough to get through and unfortunately I won’t be able to progress, and I will ask more from myself in the future.

“It was a season’s best time, but you have to take that with a grain of salt and understand that I am moving forwards, just a little slower than I want to."

Mitchell-Blake could yet see more action in the relay, as could clubmate Philip, on Friday and added: “I’m just going to keep training and remain sharp and keep my mind in the game and if called upon go forward with the relay."

Former UEL student Adam Gemili had hoped to improve on his fourth-place finish in the 200m in Rio, but pulled up with a hamstring injury in his heat.

He said: "I can't believe this has happened. I am in so much pain.

"I was ready to go out and win, try and get a medal, at least PB and I don't get that chance. I can't say anything else. It is the worst feeling in the world."