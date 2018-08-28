Search

Abassi hopes to make more progress towards Paralympic dream

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 January 2019

Newham's Asif Gul Abassi (left) with a fellow athlete (pic: Asif Gul Abassi)

Newham's Asif Gul Abassi (left) with a fellow athlete (pic: Asif Gul Abassi)

Archant

Newham resident had great success at the Roma Sport Wheelchair Tennis National Series Finals last month

Newham’s Asif Gul Abbasi will hope 2019 sees him continue to make progress towards his dream of competing at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

December saw Gul claim the title at the Roma Sport Wheelchair Tennis National Series Finals at The Shrewsbury Club in Shropshire.

Abbasi eased to a straight sets win in the final of that competition, beating his rival 6-4, 6-2.

There was also success for Abassi in the men’s doubles as he teamed up with fellow Newham resident Manoj Somasundaram.

The Newham duo, who have been playing doubles together since 2017 and won several events through the Roma Sport National Series calendar, finished second in Shropshire.

By the end of the 2018, Abassi sat atop the national rankings having won six tournaments in the Roma Sport National Calendar.

The aim for the Newham resident now is to maintain that form this year as he looks to progress towards his aim of competing in Tokyo.

