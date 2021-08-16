David Moyes hails West Ham players and fans for Newcastle victory

Published: 10:00 AM August 16, 2021

David Moyes hailed his West Ham United team and the Claret and Blue Army after seeing the Hammers kick-off the new Premier League season with a thrilling 4-2 win at Newcastle United.

The Irons twice fell behind to Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy headers either side of Aaron Cresswell’s equaliser, before producing a sensational second-half performance capped by goals from Saïd Benrahma, Tomáš Souček and Michail Antonio.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle. Picture date: Sunday August 15, 2021. - Credit: PA

Roared on by 2,000 Hammers in a deafening 50,000-plus capacity crowd at St James’ Park, West Ham showed the same character, belief and devastating attacking ability that secured them a record points total, a top-six finish and UEFA Europa League qualification last term.

While the manager is not getting carried away, a 14th win in their last 23 Premier League matches has Moyes feeling good about his squad’s 2021/22 prospects.

"What a game of football! I’m sure everybody’s hoping for the same every week and if we win 4-2 every game, I’ll be thrilled," Moyes admitted.

"I wasn’t happy going in at half-time 2-1 down because I felt we had made a poor mistake for the first and second goal as well, so I hope we can improve on that.

"Overall, I thought we played really well throughout the game. I think it would have been travesty if we hadn’t won the game because I felt we were the better team, but Newcastle were good opponents today and gave us a tough game."

The boss felt his side were unlucky to go behind so early on in the contest at St James' Park.

"We were unlucky not to score from two corners and we didn’t quite get on the end of them, so there were a lot of things to be pleased about, but there were also things we need to improve upon," he added.

"We need to be more ruthless and work harder not to concede, but overall it was a great performance today, the players played really well and I hope we can keep it going."