Search

Advanced search

BBL: Newcastle 108 London Lions 97

PUBLISHED: 16:33 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:33 09 February 2020

Duncan Hooper

London Lions in action at Newcastle (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions in action at Newcastle (pic Graham Hodges)

Archant

London Lions came away empty-handed after a high-scoring affair against the Eagles in the North East.

London Lions in action at Newcastle (pic Graham Hodges)London Lions in action at Newcastle (pic Graham Hodges)

A starting five for Lions of Ali Tew, Justin Robinson, Brandon Peel, Jules Dang-Akodo and Buay Tuach raced out of the blocks to provide an early lead for the visitors, before Rahmon Fletcher and CJ Gettys combined as they would all night to wrestle it back to 21-14.

Lions responded well with excellent scores from Ovie Soko and Andre Lockhart and, despite both teams working hard, the offence had the upper hand as the quarter finished 31-24.

Lay-up's from Soko and Ogo Adegboye then led to Lockhart being fouled on an and-one to pull within two points at 34-32.

And after five minutes of the quarter, league MVP Robinson tied the game at 42-42.

Mike Morsell as having a quietly efficient game for the hosts, while Lions matched their hosts on the scoreboard, and a late flurry and score at the end of the half meant the home side led.

You may also want to watch:

Lions coach Vince Macaulay was furious as a shove to get open was not called, but despite remonstrating, the half-time score stood at 58-53 to the Eagles.

The third quarter was a sore one for the Lions as in the first four and a half minutes only Tew and Robinson would score a basket each for the defending champions as the home side hit a purple patch.

Eagles would only miss four shots in that quarter, going 11 from 15, while the Lions compounded that by committing four turnovers.

The lead ballooned to 16 points before Soko's dunk closed the quarter and the Lions trailed 84-71.

Robinson tried to drag his side back into the encounter as Buay Tuach was a menace on the boards and Soko hit a pair of triples as the Lions clawed back to within nine points.

But Fletcher orchestrated the closing stages for the Newcastle win and defeat saw the Lions dragged into the chasing pack with three losses.

Soko led all scorers with 33 points while Robinson chipped in with 19 and Tuach had his best game so far with a double-double of 12 points and 10 boards.

Most Read

Jailed: Man who went on the run after murdering wife and daughters in East Ham

Mohamed Abdul Shakur. Picture: MPS

Government probe into how derailed freight train travelled 2.5 miles along Overground line

Damage caused by the derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Woman and her lover jailed for murdering her ex-husband in Stratford

Asta Juskauskiene and Mantas Kvedaras have been jailed for murdering her ex-husband. Picture: Met Police

Robbers sentenced for terrying knife-point attacks on sex workers

The men caught on CCTV. Picture: Met Police

Man slashed in face in Stratford attack

A police cordon in place at the scene. Picture: Andrew Jarman

Most Read

Jailed: Man who went on the run after murdering wife and daughters in East Ham

Mohamed Abdul Shakur. Picture: MPS

Government probe into how derailed freight train travelled 2.5 miles along Overground line

Damage caused by the derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Woman and her lover jailed for murdering her ex-husband in Stratford

Asta Juskauskiene and Mantas Kvedaras have been jailed for murdering her ex-husband. Picture: Met Police

Robbers sentenced for terrying knife-point attacks on sex workers

The men caught on CCTV. Picture: Met Police

Man slashed in face in Stratford attack

A police cordon in place at the scene. Picture: Andrew Jarman

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Post letters: Youth services cuts, religious education, children speaking out and swim for diabetes

City & East London AM Unmesh Desai is conerned about government funding cuts to social services.

BBL: Newcastle 108 London Lions 97

London Lions in action at Newcastle (pic Graham Hodges)

Essex Senior League: Ilford, Redbridge, Clapton all win

Hassan Nalbant of Redbridge and Jordan Fisher of Ilford during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

West Ham match at Manchester City postponed because of adverse weather

West Ham United manager David Moyes will have more time to prepare his team for Liverpool

FIH Pro League: GB men win, women take shoot-out spoils

Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against New Zealand (pic GB Hockey)
Drive 24