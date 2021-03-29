Steelers, a new documentary on the world's first gay and inclusive rugby club set to premiere
- Credit: Archant
Steelers, a new documentary that follows the world’s first gay and inclusive rugby club, will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland on April 16.
An emotional and heartwarming story, it follows the players and coach of the Kings Cross Steelers as they overcome personal struggles and compete against 60 other gay clubs in the Bingham Cup in Amsterdam – the World Cup of gay rugby.
The film follows three central characters, each confronting personal issues in their lives.
This includes the gay female coach and former international player for Wales, Nic Evans, fighting misogyny in a male-dominated sport; Birmingham rugby fanatic Simon Jones is battling his own demons after recently coming out; and aspiring drag queen Andrew McDowell teaching viewers to live as the people they truly are.
Through each character, Steelers shows how this inclusive rugby community has helped people overcome their struggles in ways they never would have imagined.
You may also want to watch:
“Steelers is a frank, honest and uplifting documentary that shows how a shared community can provide hope and a sense of belonging,” said Martin Backlund, head of content at UK Prime Video.
“I know Prime members in the UK and Ireland will be inspired by the personal stories within and the important issues it tackles.”
Most Read
- 1 'Exciting learning curve': Plaistow accountant talks MasterChef semi-finals
- 2 Jailed: Silvertown man in Brazilian crime gang with £2.2m of 'chemsex’ drug
- 3 Man charged with murder of elderly woman in Plaistow
- 4 Investigation following death of elderly woman in Plaistow
- 5 Newham mayor: 'Remember to register to vote'
- 6 Two men stabbed in Stratford
- 7 Low first jab rate in borough despite Covid vaccination centre milestone
- 8 West Ham United congratulate Wembley-bound Hornchurch
- 9 Covid-19: What can you now do with lockdown eased from March 29?
- 10 Pop-up vaccination clinic at Forest Gate mosque in demand
Eammon Ashton-Atkinson, director of Steelers said, “This story isn't just for rugby fans, or even gay people. It's a story for anyone who has felt like they don't belong or isn't living the life they want to be living.
"I hope this film inspires people to try something they may have been afraid of giving a go before. The fact that Prime Video will beam this documentary into homes across the UK is incredible. If this helps one person who may be suffering with their mental health, or helps someone from the LGBTQ+ community feel like they belong, then making this film will have all been worth it."
The documentary is the directorial debut for Australian journalist and former Steelers player Eammon Ashton-Atkinson, who also wrote, filmed, edited, and narrated the feature.
Ashton-Atkinson produced the film with support from fellow Australian journalist Grace Tobin and Steelers player Jared Watmuff. Zak Brilliant of Republic Film Distribution serves as Executive Producer.