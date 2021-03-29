Steelers, a new documentary on the world's first gay and inclusive rugby club set to premiere

Published: 2:00 PM March 29, 2021

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Ilford Wanderers (pic Tim Edwards) - Credit: Archant

Steelers, a new documentary that follows the world’s first gay and inclusive rugby club, will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland on April 16.

An emotional and heartwarming story, it follows the players and coach of the Kings Cross Steelers as they overcome personal struggles and compete against 60 other gay clubs in the Bingham Cup in Amsterdam – the World Cup of gay rugby.

The film follows three central characters, each confronting personal issues in their lives.

This includes the gay female coach and former international player for Wales, Nic Evans, fighting misogyny in a male-dominated sport; Birmingham rugby fanatic Simon Jones is battling his own demons after recently coming out; and aspiring drag queen Andrew McDowell teaching viewers to live as the people they truly are.

Through each character, Steelers shows how this inclusive rugby community has helped people overcome their struggles in ways they never would have imagined.

You may also want to watch:

“Steelers is a frank, honest and uplifting documentary that shows how a shared community can provide hope and a sense of belonging,” said Martin Backlund, head of content at UK Prime Video.

“I know Prime members in the UK and Ireland will be inspired by the personal stories within and the important issues it tackles.”

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Ilford Wanderers (pic Tim Edwards) - Credit: Archant

Eammon Ashton-Atkinson, director of Steelers said, “This story isn't just for rugby fans, or even gay people. It's a story for anyone who has felt like they don't belong or isn't living the life they want to be living.

"I hope this film inspires people to try something they may have been afraid of giving a go before. The fact that Prime Video will beam this documentary into homes across the UK is incredible. If this helps one person who may be suffering with their mental health, or helps someone from the LGBTQ+ community feel like they belong, then making this film will have all been worth it."

The documentary is the directorial debut for Australian journalist and former Steelers player Eammon Ashton-Atkinson, who also wrote, filmed, edited, and narrated the feature.

Ashton-Atkinson produced the film with support from fellow Australian journalist Grace Tobin and Steelers player Jared Watmuff. Zak Brilliant of Republic Film Distribution serves as Executive Producer.