Nelson triumph in Newham hockey competition

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 March 2019

The Nelson Year Five & Six mixed hockey team face the camera (pic: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership)

The Nelson Year Five & Six mixed hockey team face the camera (pic: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership)

Archant

Youngsters shone at competition that drew teams from across the borough

Nelson Primary School had reason to celebrate after winning the London Borough of Newham Year Five & Six Mixed Hockey Competition.

Twelve schools from across the borough took part in the event, with Calverton, North Beckton, Sandringham, St Edward’s, St Joachim’s, St Helen’s, St Luke’s, Star, Vicarage and Winsor joining Nelson in competing.

The initial group stage saw the 12 teams split into three groups of four, with the three pool winners and the best runner-up progressing to the semi-finals.

Scott Wilkie, St Edward’s and Sandringham went through as group winners, with Nelson the best runners-up.

In the semi-finals, Nelson upset the odds with a 1-0 win over Sandringham and St Edward’s beat Scott Wilkie 3-1.

After the third-place play-off saw Sandringham beat Scott Wilkie 4-0, Nelson edged out St Edward’s 1-0 in the final.

It certainly was a memorable day for the youngsters in the Nelson team as they saw off the challenge from their rivals to be crowned Newham champions

