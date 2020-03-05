School Sport: Nelson crowned tag rugby champions

Nelson were crowned tag rugby champions at the Langdon Academy Sports Partnership (Pic: Pat Hector) Archant

Nelson pupils shone in the latest Langdon Academy Sport Partnership event as they won the KS5 Year Five/Six Tag Rugby Mixed Competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Edward's finished runners-up in the tag rugby at the Langdon Academy Sports Partnership (Pic: Pat Hector) St Edward's finished runners-up in the tag rugby at the Langdon Academy Sports Partnership (Pic: Pat Hector)

A total of 16 schools took part in four group where they would be seeded before all progressing into the last 16 for knock-out stage matches.

Nelson sealed a 1-0 victory over Hartley in their first clash before also beating Sandringham in the quarter-finals.

You may also want to watch:

Lathom, Keir Hardie, St Edward's, Park, Central Park, Scott Wilkie and of course Sandringham all made it into the quarter-finals with Hartley, Britannia Village, School 21, Colegrave, Star, St Joachim's, Sir John Heron, and Hallsville all crashed out.

Keir Hardie bagged a penalty shoot-out victory over Lathom, St Edward's beat Park 3-0, and Scott Wilkie sealed a 2-0 win over Central Park to set up the semi-finals.

Nelson came out on top with a narrow 2-1 win over Keir Hardie to bag a spot in the final while St Edward's had to win on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Scott Wilkie.

Nelson then sealed a 2-1 victory against St Edward's to be crowned champions.