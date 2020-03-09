Nelson claim victory in girls football tournament

The Nelson girls football team. Picture: Patrick Hector COPYRIGHT, 2010

Nelson claimed victory in the Key Stage Two Year Five and Six Girls Football Tournament at Langdon Academy on February 26.

The participating schools were split into two groups before the competition advanced into a knockout phase.

Nelson topped group one by winning all four of their games, while St Luke's and Godwin came second and third respectively to advance into the next stage.

And in group two, St Helen's won three out of the four to top the group with St Joachim's coming second and Shaftersbury third.

The quarter-finals saw Nelson, St Joachim's, St Helen's and St Luke's all advance into the semi-finals.

St Joachim's then fell to a 2-0 defeat to Nelson and St Helen's won on penalties after a 0-0 draw St Luke's.

Nelson then claimed competition victory as they won the final 2-0 while St Joachim's clinched third by beating St Luke's 1-0.