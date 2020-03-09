Search

Nelson claim victory in girls football tournament

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 March 2020

The Nelson girls football team. Picture: Patrick Hector

The Nelson girls football team. Picture: Patrick Hector

COPYRIGHT, 2010

Nelson claimed victory in the Key Stage Two Year Five and Six Girls Football Tournament at Langdon Academy on February 26.

The participating schools were split into two groups before the competition advanced into a knockout phase.

Nelson topped group one by winning all four of their games, while St Luke's and Godwin came second and third respectively to advance into the next stage.

And in group two, St Helen's won three out of the four to top the group with St Joachim's coming second and Shaftersbury third.

The quarter-finals saw Nelson, St Joachim's, St Helen's and St Luke's all advance into the semi-finals.

St Joachim's then fell to a 2-0 defeat to Nelson and St Helen's won on penalties after a 0-0 draw St Luke's.

Nelson then claimed competition victory as they won the final 2-0 while St Joachim's clinched third by beating St Luke's 1-0.

Most Read

Boy, 13, stabbed in Canning Town

The teenager was stabbed in Munday Road, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Plaistow man charged with stealing puppy in Orpington

Spot the puppy has been returned to his owner. Picture: Met Police

Canning Town boy, 17, charged with murder of teenager Shanur Ahmed

Shanur Ahmed. Picture: MPS

McGrath hails Lawrence as Essex head off on pre-season camp

Dan Lawrence of Essex in batting action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

Six people arrested on suspicion of murdering Manor Park teenager Shanur Ahmed

Shanur Ahmed. Picture: MPS

