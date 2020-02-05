Basketball: National Cup joy for Newham Youngbloods girls

Newham Youngbloods under-16s celebrate their National Cup success (pic Caroline Charles/Newham Youngbloods) Archant

Newham Youngbloods under-16 girls lifted the National Cup after a thrilling 65-55 win over Richmond Knights at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leia Edwards scored 17 points and 27 rebounds on her way to the MVP award, while Ines Goryanova had 15 points and nine assists and Fatama Jemmah added 11 points and eight rebounds.

And coach Caroline Charles paid tribute to her players, saying: "The team has been displaced since losing their long-time venue through no fault of their own.

You may also want to watch:

"The girls have shown so much resilience with all the moves they have had to make. I know they are champions, but now it's official, it's in the archives!

"We have tried to find other venues that would welcome this successful programme in Newham. The only place that has offered us a sustainable home is St Bonaventure's School and they can take huge congrats as part of the reason the girls are National Cup champions."

After a low-scoring first quarter, Youngbloods found their rhythm to pull away from Richmond.

And although the Knights cut the gap to two points in the third quarter, Youngbloods moved through the gears to seal a comfortable win.