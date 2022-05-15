Nailsea Bowls Club hoping for another successful Open Day

Nailsea Bowls Club is holding an Open Day on May 29 - Credit: Mike West

Nailsea Bowls Club are hoping for another successful open day later this month.

Having seen over 40 prospective bowlers take part in last year's event, the club are hoping the weather will be just as kind on May 29 (2-6pm).

Nailsea BC has been on the Mizzymead site for over 50 years and is a friendly and competitive club, running regular weekly social bowls events and competitive teams in local and county leagues.

All are welcomed, from absolute beginners to those with past bowls experience, with equipment provided and visitors only asked to wear flat-soled shoes.

Free coaching will be offered to anyone interested in learning more about bowls, with an information pack provided on the day.

Details are also on the club website nailseabc.org and their Facebook page.

A comfortable bar will be open for guests to socialise and explore the facilities at Mizzymead Recreation Centre.

Register your interest at nailseabowlsclub@gmail.com.