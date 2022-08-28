Moyes pleased to see West Ham United end poor start with victory at Aston Villa

David Moyes was pleased to see West Ham end their poor start to the Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win at Aston Villa.

It was a first win of the top-flight season for the Hammers, who had beaten Viborg FF in both legs of their Europa Conference League play-off.

And Moyes felt they took another step towards their best form, after seeing Pablo Fornals net the only goal of the game at Villa Park, with a deflected 74th-minute effort.

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals scores their winning goal at Aston Villa - Credit: PA

"The performance was really in truth not the most important thing today, the result was," said Moyes.

"It was little bits in the second half that showed we were getting a little bit closer to ourselves at times. Not always but a little bit like it.

"From that point of view we know we have not cracked it yet but winning away from home in the Premier League this season or winning at home is hard because the competition level is really tough."

Moyes went with a back five in the west Midlands and saw the home side have an effort ruled out on 14 minutes.

Gianlucca Scamacca was given his first start and created a chance for Fornals, who dragged a volley well wide.

West Ham United's Gianluca Scamacca under pressure at Aston Villa - Credit: PA

And Emerson Palmieri made his debut after a midweek switch from Chelsea but made way at the break for Said Benrahma as Moyes - forced to replace Ben Johnson in the first half due to injury - switched to a favoured 4-2-3-1 formation.

Jarrod Bowen was denied by a superb sliding tackle and Scamacca tested Emi Martinez before being replaced by Michail Antonio.

But the only goal came when Declan Rice picked out Fornals, whose deflected 25-yard shot looped over the head of Martinez.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard said: "You can say it was cruel, a bit of bad luck but we've had 90 minutes ourselves to score. That is what was missing from our performance, that spark and imagination in the final third.

"We started with two attackers on the pitch and Phil (Coutinho) in behind. We did a lot of things right up to a certain part of the pitch but couldn't find any openings.

"We're frustrated at the moment and we haven't put enough points on the board, certainly for the players we have got in the dressing room.

"Our return hasn't been enough, I'm aware of that and in terms of moving forward we have got a choice. We either feel sorry for ourselves and it continues or we roll our sleeves up, stick together and try to put it right. I need to lead that and that is what I'll try to do."